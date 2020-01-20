Intu Stock Slides as U.K. Shopping Mall Owner Plans £1 Billion Cash Call

Intu shares fell on Monday as the shopping center owner confirmed plans to tap up investors for emergency cash.ur SEO description, which will show up under the SEO he

Intu shares fell on Monday as the shopping center owner confirmed plans to tap investors for emergency cash.

Intu shares fell on Monday as the shopping center owner confirmed plans to tap investors for emergency cash.

The stock, which has been hit by the U.K.’s tough retail environment, falling shopping center values and the company’s debt pile, dropped 10% to fresh all-time lows of 20p before recovering to trade 3.5% down. Shares have fallen 92% over the past three years.

The property company, which owns a number of the U.K.’s largest shopping centers, could ask investors for up to £1 billion, according to reports.

Intu confirmed it would attempt the equity raise at the same time as it discloses its full-year results in February but did not reveal a figure.

Intu focuses almost exclusively on retail and has been impacted by falling property values and retailers going out of business as consumer habits move towards online shopping. Property values on prime retail schemes in the U.K. have fallen by 20% or more in the past two years, according to research from real estate company Savills, while rents are also down.

It comes as retail giants Debenhams, Arcadia and House of Fraser — which make up large parts of Intu’s centers — have struggled.

In November, Intu said fixing the balance sheet was its “number one priority” and that progress would be made over the next six months.

The company sold assets worth almost £500 million in 2019 in a bid to trim its near-£5 billion debt pile, Intu said on Monday.

Last month it sold its share in Intu Puerto Venecia, Spain’s largest shopping and leisure center, for €238 million. Talks to sell another Spanish mall, Intu Asturias, are at an advanced stage.

Chief executive Matthew Roberts said footfall in the Christmas trading period was 0.3% higher than in 2018 and that occupancy in its shopping centers was “stable” at 95%.

“To date 97% of rent has been collected for the first quarter of 2020 demonstrating the lower risk of our existing customer base,” Roberts said.

Looking ahead.

The £1 billion cash call is significant, not least because Intu’s market cap has now fallen to £283 million. With the bleak outlook for the U.K. retail sector, the rise of online shopping and falling property values, investors may be reluctant to get involved in the equity raise. Intu estimated its extensive portfolio of retail property was still worth £8.6 billion in June last year — and while the market clearly doesn’t believe that figure, the company is worth more than the share price suggests.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.