$INTU stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INTU stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,325,405,819 of trading volume.

$INTU Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $INTU:

$INTU insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 201 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 201 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 121 sales selling 317,228 shares for an estimated $197,907,309 .

. SASAN K GOODARZI (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 176,562 shares for an estimated $111,194,370 .

. ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,810 shares for an estimated $15,856,967 .

. LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 20,650 shares for an estimated $13,001,069 .

. KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 17,141 shares for an estimated $11,155,082 .

. MARIANNA TESSEL (EVP, GBSG) sold 7,385 shares for an estimated $4,431,934

EVE B BURTON sold 1,702 shares for an estimated $1,021,200

SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,409 shares for an estimated $882,856 .

. LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,078 shares for an estimated $667,838 .

. MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 362 shares for an estimated $228,120.

$INTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 921 institutional investors add shares of $INTU stock to their portfolio, and 1,071 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INTU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $INTU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

