$INTU stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INTU stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,032,054,675 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $INTU:
$INTU Insider Trading Activity
$INTU insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 154 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 154 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 63 sales selling 229,280 shares for an estimated $149,154,515.
- SASAN K GOODARZI (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 176,562 shares for an estimated $111,194,370.
- LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 42,646 shares for an estimated $27,374,468.
- KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 28,220 shares for an estimated $18,152,722.
- ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,751 shares for an estimated $17,706,436.
- SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,045 shares for an estimated $4,353,255.
- EVE B BURTON sold 2,988 shares for an estimated $1,941,799
- LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,078 shares for an estimated $667,838.
- MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 362 shares for an estimated $228,120.
$INTU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 918 institutional investors add shares of $INTU stock to their portfolio, and 944 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,398,998 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,507,770,243
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 1,429,045 shares (+492.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $898,154,782
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,062,847 shares (+112233.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,999,339
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 931,652 shares (+4525.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $585,543,282
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 900,040 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $565,675,140
- FMR LLC removed 817,155 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $513,581,917
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 771,232 shares (+33.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $484,719,312
$INTU Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $INTU stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
