$INTU stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$INTU stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,032,054,675 of trading volume.

$INTU Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $INTU:

$INTU insiders have traded $INTU stock on the open market 154 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 154 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D COOK (Founder) has made 0 purchases and 63 sales selling 229,280 shares for an estimated $149,154,515 .

. SASAN K GOODARZI (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 176,562 shares for an estimated $111,194,370 .

. LAURA A FENNELL (EVP, People and Places) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 42,646 shares for an estimated $27,374,468 .

. KERRY J MCLEAN (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 28,220 shares for an estimated $18,152,722 .

. ALEX G. BALAZS (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,751 shares for an estimated $17,706,436 .

. SANDEEP AUJLA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,045 shares for an estimated $4,353,255 .

. EVE B BURTON sold 2,988 shares for an estimated $1,941,799

LAUREN D HOTZ (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,078 shares for an estimated $667,838 .

. MARK P. NOTARAINNI (EVP, Consumer Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 362 shares for an estimated $228,120.

$INTU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 918 institutional investors add shares of $INTU stock to their portfolio, and 944 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INTU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $INTU stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

on 01/28. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

