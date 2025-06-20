INTU & RACE Are 2 of the Best Momentum Stocks to Buy Now

To select top momentum stocks, investors can use the Driehaus strategy, also known as "buy high and sell higher," a successful approach that earned Richard Driehaus a spot in Barron’s All-Century Team.

To that end, stocks like Intuit Inc. INTU and Ferrari N.V. RACE have been chosen as today's momentum picks using the Driehaus strategy.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) considered the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Screening Parameters Using Research Wizard

To make the strategy more profitable, we have considered only those stocks that have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Momentum Score of A or B. Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.

• Zacks Rank equal to #1

Whether the market is strong or weak, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 have a proven track record of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Last 5-year average EPS growth rates above 2%

Strong EPS growth history ensures an improving business

• Trailing 12-month EPS growth greater than 0 and industry median

Higher EPS growth compared to the industry average indicates superior earnings performance

• Last four-quarter average EPS surprise greater than 5%

Solid EPS surprise history indicates better price performance

• Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength over 4 weeks

Positive percentage change in the 50-day moving average and the relative strength signal uptrend

• Momentum Score equal to or less than B

A favorable momentum score indicates that it is ideal for capitalizing on momentum with the highest probability of success.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of over 7,743 stocks to only 13.

Here are the top two of the 13 stocks:

Intuit

Intuit offers financial management, compliance and marketing products and services in the United States.

INTU has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for INTU is 12.2%, on average (read more: Intuit & 2 Other Strong Buy Profitable Stocks for Your Portfolio).

Ferrari

Ferrari designs, engineers, produces and sells luxury sports cars globally through its subsidiaries.

RACE has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for RACE is 10.8%, on average.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

