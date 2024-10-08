INTU Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/10/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/10/24, Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.04, payable on 10/18/24. As a percentage of INTU's recent stock price of $602.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from INTU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.69% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INTU's low point in its 52 week range is $473.56 per share, with $676.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $608.53.

In Tuesday trading, Intuit Inc shares are currently off about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.