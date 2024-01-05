INTU Ex-Dividend Reminder - 1/9/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/9/24, Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.90, payable on 1/18/24. As a percentage of INTU's recent stock price of $586.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from INTU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INTU's low point in its 52 week range is $370.62 per share, with $631.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $590.86.
In Friday trading, Intuit Inc shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.
