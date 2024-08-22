News & Insights

Stocks
INTU

INTU Earnings: Intuit Stock Rises after Solid Q4 Results

August 22, 2024 — 04:37 pm EDT

Written by Vince Condarcuri for TipRanks ->

Shares of software company Intuit (INTU) gained in after-hours trading after reporting solid fourth-quarter results. Earnings per share came in at $1.99, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.85 per share. In addition, sales increased by 17.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $3.18 billion. This also beat analysts’ expectations by $90 million.

Looking forward, management gave its 2025 outlook and expects revenue and adjusted earnings per share to be in the ranges of $18.16 billion to $18.347 billion and $19.16 to $19.36, respectively. For reference, analysts were expecting $18.16 billion in revenue, along with an adjusted EPS of $19.16.

Intuit Repurchased Shares

During Fiscal Year 2024, Intuit repurchased approximately $2 billion worth of shares and has $4.9 billion left under its buyback plan. The company frequently buys back its own shares each quarter, as demonstrated in the image below.

Intuit also announced a $1.04 per share dividend. The dividend equates to a 16% year-over-year increase and is the 13th year of dividend growth, according to TipRanks’ data. Nevertheless, both buybacks and dividends are a relatively small drop in the bucket when considering its $187 billion market cap and $665.29 share price at today’s close.

What Is the Fair Value of Intuit?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on INTU stock based on 17 Buys, four Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 34% rally in its share price over the past year, the average INTU price target of $721.59 per share implies 8.46% upside potential. However, it’s worth noting that estimates will likely change following today’s earnings report.

See more INTU analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.