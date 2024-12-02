INTU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $633.65, changing hands as low as $631.67 per share. Intuit Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INTU's low point in its 52 week range is $557.29 per share, with $714.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $634.07. The INTU DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

