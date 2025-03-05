$INTT Earnings Preview: Recent $INTT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$INTT ($INTT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $35,427,996 and earnings of $0.13 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $INTT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$INTT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $INTT stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 213,942 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,837,761
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 148,784 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,278,054
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 123,238 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $899,637
- JUNIPER INVESTMENT COMPANY, LLC removed 96,938 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $832,697
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 86,309 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $630,055
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 80,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $588,635
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 48,605 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $354,816
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.