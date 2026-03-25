Intrusion Stock Tanks 8% as Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Intrusion Inc. INTZ incurred a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of 14 cents per share compared with a loss of 36 cents a year ago. The bottom line was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents.

Quarterly revenues reached $1.5 million, marking a decline of 12% year over year and 25% sequentially, mainly due to postponed additional funding for a key U.S. government contract. The timing of the award was affected by funding and procurement restrictions related to the government shutdown and continuing resolution, which limited the agency’s ability to approve and initiate new contracts during that time. Nevertheless, management highlighted that the company expects to recover this delayed revenue in the first half of 2026, indicating the issue is temporary rather than structural.

Intrusion is intensifying its focus on government and public safety markets. Through its partnership with PortNexus, the company launched P.O.S.S.E (Protecting Our Sheriff’s Security Everywhere). This initiative offers Shield On-Premise solutions to sheriff departments, emphasizing critical local infrastructure protection and providing real-time threat intelligence.

The rollout of Shield Stratus is another strategic advancement, as it instantly blocks known threats without requiring complex network re-architecture. By reducing friction, Intrusion aims for quicker adoption cycles and lower entry barriers. The introduction of Shield Cloud on Microsoft Azure further enhances accessibility. By offering solutions on both Microsoft Azure and AWS Marketplace, Intrusion leverages platform distribution as a growth driver.

Intrusion Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intrusion Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intrusion Inc. Quote

Consulting revenues in the fourth quarter reached $1.1 million, down from $1.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Shield revenues totaled $0.4 million, up $0.1 million year over year.

In response to the weak performance, INTZ’s shares lost 7.96%, and the trading session closed at $1.04 on March 24. Shares also went down 6% in the pre-market today. Shares of the company have plunged 19.4% in the past year against the Zacks Computer-Networking industry's growth of 32.3%.



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Other Details

The gross profit margin was 74%, lower than 75% reported in the prior-year quarter due to varying product mixes across quarters.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $4 million, increasing by $0.3 million sequentially and $0.8 million year over year. The rise in both periods was mainly due to higher sales and marketing costs, driven by greater participation in trade shows and expanded brand awareness and product marketing initiatives.

Operating loss totaled $2.9 million compared with an operating loss of $1.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec. 31, 2025, INTZ had total cash and cash equivalents of $3.6 million compared with $2.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2025.

INTZ’s Zacks Rank

INTZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performance of Other Companies

Cisco Systems CSCO reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.96%. The figure increased 10.6% year over year. Revenues of $15.35 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.49%. The top line increased 9.7% year over year. Total Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) were $31 billion, up 3% with product ARR growth of 6%. Total subscription revenues were $7.83 billion and represented 51% of Cisco’s total revenues. Total software revenue increased 36.9% year over year to $5.6 billion.

Ondas Inc. ONDS reported a fourth-quarter 2025 net loss of $101 million compared with a loss of $10.3 million in the prior-year quarter. A major factor behind the year-over-year wider loss was an $82.2 million non-cash warrant valuation charge, which does not reflect core business performance. Quarterly revenue was $30.1 million, up 198% sequentially and 629% year over year. The company proved that its long-term strategy, focused on autonomous systems and private wireless networks, can generate real revenue, customer adoption and scalable operations.

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP EPS of 26 cents, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The company reported a non-GAAP loss of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. NETGEAR generated net revenues of $182.5 million, beating the consensus estimate by 2.9% and coming at the high end of its guidance of $170-$185 million. Revenues were flat year over year and down 1.1% sequentially. The higher-margin enterprise segment buoyed the performance, benefiting from ASP and unit growth in ProAV-managed switch products.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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