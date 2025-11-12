Intrusion Q3 Loss Narrows on 31% Top-Line Growth, Meets Estimates

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) incurred a third-quarter 2025 loss of 10 cents per share compared with a loss of 35 cents a year ago. The bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly revenues reached $2 million, marking a 31% increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues was pegged at $1.9 million. The upside resulted from rising deal wins with the U.S. Department of Defense, which has harnessed both Shield technology and consulting services. The sequential uptick was driven by new customer wins for its Shield technology and consulting services during the quarter.

Recent contract expansion with the U.S. Department of Defense includes the ongoing rollout of its critical infrastructure solutions. Strong momentum for its Shield Endpoint product from its solution partner, PortNexus, as it advances the deployment of the MyFlareAlert platform, bodes well. Management anticipates broad-based uptake of this product in upcoming quarters. Additionally, it has made progress in expanding its potential customer reach with the recent launch of Intrusion Shield Cloud on the AWS Marketplace, which will drive long-term growth. In the fourth quarter and beyond, through disciplined execution and by strengthening its customer base, INTZ aims to enhance its financial and shareholder value.

Intrusion Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intrusion Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intrusion Inc. Quote

Consulting revenues in the third quarter reached $1.5 million, up $0.1 million sequentially and $0.4 million on a year-over-year basis.

Shield revenues for the third quarter totaled $0.5 million, flat sequentially and up $0.1 million year over year. The upside was mainly driven by work completed under the previously announced DoD contract. Healthy demand trends and growing penetration across both governmental and commercial customers are likely to modify its customer mix strategies.

Other Details

Gross margin remained flat year over year at 77%, driven by varying product mixes across quarters.

Operating expenses came in at $3.6 million, up from $3.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Management anticipates incurring higher expenses going ahead due to accretive investments in both product development and sales and marketing aimed at augmenting the customer base.

Operating loss totaled $2.1 million compared with an operating loss of $2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sept. 30, 2025, INTZ had total cash and cash equivalents of $2.5 million compared with $4.7 million as of June 30, 2025.

INTZ’s Zacks Rank

INTZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Recent Performance of Other Companies

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 79 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%. The bottom line compared favorably with 64 cents posted in the prior-year quarter. Revenues increased 4% year over year to $6.8 billion. Also, it beat the consensus mark by 2%. The uptick was driven by strong data center growth in both the cloud and power end markets, despite a complex macroeconomic environment.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 68 cents from continuing operations, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents. The bottom line increased 15.3% year over year. Revenues increased 2.3% year over year to $1.03 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%. Core revenues jumped 1.9%.

PTC Inc (PTC) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $3.47, up 126% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 63%. Revenues came in at $894 million, rising 43% year over year (up 39% at constant currency or cc). The top line beat the consensus estimate by 20.2%. Management projected revenues in the $725-$785 million band. For fiscal 2025, PTC’s revenues jumped 19% year over year to $2.7 billion.

