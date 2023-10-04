Intrusion (INTZ) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) has been revised to 3.06 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 2.89 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 806.67% from the latest reported closing price of 0.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intrusion. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTZ is 0.00%, a decrease of 75.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.11% to 1,726K shares. The put/call ratio of INTZ is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 416K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 216K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 4.32% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 158K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 126K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 84K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intrusion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NTRUSION, Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection solutions. INTRUSION’s family of solutions includes Shield™, a combination of plug-n-play hardware, software, global data, and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) services that provide organizations with the most robust cybersecurity defense possible, TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION’s solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks.

