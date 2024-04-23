Intrusion (INTZ) Announces Purchase of Stake in Klever AI

Intrusion Inc. INTZ recently announced the acquisition of a minority stake in Klever AI. The investment, executed through an all-stock transaction, is set to enhance INTZ’s capabilities in cyber threat mitigation and augment its market footprint.



Headquartered in Houston, TX, Klever AI is a modern artificial intelligence (AI)-based company that accelerates business transformation and tech adoption within enterprises through the implementation of cutting-edge AI and machine learning (ML) solutions. It has a presence across a robust range of industries – finance, healthcare, security and IoT.



Klever AI has been instrumental in the development and incorporation of Intrusion Shield Endpoint and Cloud solutions, functioning both as a partner and a customer of INTZ.



INTZ highlighted the significance of the extended collaboration with Klever AI in driving customer penetration across diverse industries with an improved version of Intrusion Shield technology.



The alliance is expected to aid cybersecurity teams of the customers in better identifying and preventing cyber-attacks, added INTZ.



Based in Plano, TX, INTZ specializes in cybersecurity solutions. It offers best-in-class threat intelligence from its rich database of historical data, known associations and reputational behavior of more than 8.5 billion IP addresses.



With the commercial launch of Intrusion Shield in 2021, the company released a reputation-based security solution, known as Zero Trust, that smoothly integrates with existing infrastructure.



Intrusion Shield tracks traffic flow to quickly block known/unknown suspicious connections from both entering or exiting a network to secure against Zero-Day and ransomware attacks. Organizations implementing Intrusion Shield into their network are likely to reap the benefit of the enhanced security solution driven by improved performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.



The stock has lost 93.2% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 0.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

INTZ currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Pinterest PINS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

