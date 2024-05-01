Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest market close, Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) reached $1.71, with a -1.72% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 54.09% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.39, marking a 68.41% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.25 million, down 4.58% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$2.68 per share and a revenue of $6.5 million, signifying shifts of -370.18% and +15.84%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Intrusion Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

