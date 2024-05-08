Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed the latest trading day at $1.54, indicating a -1.28% change from the previous session's end. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 47.47% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 14, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Intrusion Inc. to post earnings of -$1.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.41%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.25 million, indicating a 4.58% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$2.68 per share and a revenue of $6.5 million, indicating changes of -370.18% and +15.84%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Intrusion Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

