Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) was down 2.2% at $1.78. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.64% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.1, marking a 71.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.91 million, indicating a 27.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $7.74 million, indicating changes of +76.69% and +34.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intrusion Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

