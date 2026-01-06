Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed the most recent trading day at $1.21, moving -3.97% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.62% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.65%.

The stock of company has fallen by 16% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intrusion Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Intrusion Inc. to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.06 million, indicating a 22.32% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.41 per share and a revenue of $7.67 million, demonstrating changes of +74.85% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intrusion Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Intrusion Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.