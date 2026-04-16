Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed at $0.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.98% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.3% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.09, reflecting a 18.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.03 million, showing a 14.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and a revenue of $8.72 million, representing changes of +17.39% and +22.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 20.64% decrease. Currently, Intrusion Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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