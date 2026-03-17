Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) was down 9.24% at $1.08. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.47%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 26.84% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.87%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.88%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 24, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, up 75% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.06 million, indicating a 22.32% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.41 per share and a revenue of $7.67 million, signifying shifts of +74.85% and +32.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intrusion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.