Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) ended the recent trading session at $0.82, demonstrating a -1.26% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.91% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.83%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 22.33% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.08, indicating a 27.27% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.3 million, indicating a 29.94% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $9.47 million. These totals would mark changes of +30.43% and +33.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intrusion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, finds itself in the top 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.