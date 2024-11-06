Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) ending at $0.69, denoting a -0.61% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.53% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 3.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.95%.

The company's stock has dropped by 21.85% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.66%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 12, 2024. On that day, Intrusion Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.58 million, up 7.14% from the prior-year quarter.

INTZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.87 per share and revenue of $6.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -228.07% and +12.28%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intrusion Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

