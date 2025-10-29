Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Moves -4.71%: What You Should Know

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed at $1.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.71% move from the prior day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.55%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 19.38% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.92%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.1, showcasing a 71.43% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.91 million, showing a 27.33% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.38 per share and a revenue of $7.74 million, signifying shifts of +76.69% and +34.03%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.33% lower. Intrusion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

