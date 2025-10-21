Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Moves -2.53%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) was down 2.53% at $1.93. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 1.54% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.8%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.1, reflecting a 71.43% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.91 million, reflecting a 27.33% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.38 per share and a revenue of $7.74 million, signifying shifts of +76.69% and +34.03%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.33% lower. At present, Intrusion Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.