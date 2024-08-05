Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Moves -1.82%: What You Should Know

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed at $1.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.43%.

Shares of the company witnessed an of 0% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 8.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intrusion Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.72, signifying a 76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.25 million, showing a 14.97% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$2.72 per share and a revenue of $6.1 million, indicating changes of -377.19% and +8.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Intrusion Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

