Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed at $0.78, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.86% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.76%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.9% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.42, indicating an 85% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.58 million, up 7.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.87 per share and revenue of $6.3 million, which would represent changes of -228.07% and +12.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Intrusion Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

