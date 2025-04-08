Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) ended the recent trading session at $0.93, demonstrating a -0.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.84%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.94% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 80.85% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.66 million, reflecting a 46.46% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $7.5 million. These totals would mark changes of +76.07% and +29.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Intrusion Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

