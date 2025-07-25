Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed at $2.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.09, signifying a 83.02% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.8 million, up 23.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $7.65 million. These totals would mark changes of +77.91% and +32.56%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Intrusion Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

