Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed the most recent trading day at $2.23, moving -5.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 74.82% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.09, reflecting a 83.02% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.8 million, up 23.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.36 per share and a revenue of $7.65 million, signifying shifts of +77.91% and +32.56%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intrusion Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.