Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) was down 7.37% at $0.81. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

The company's stock has dropped by 19.8% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.09, indicating a 18.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.23 million, showing a 25.71% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.34 per share and a revenue of $9.47 million, signifying shifts of +26.09% and +33.46%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.35% downward. At present, Intrusion Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.