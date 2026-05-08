Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed at $0.77, marking a -3.75% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.71%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.66% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 20.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.96%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intrusion Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.09, reflecting a 18.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.03 million, showing a 14.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $8.72 million. These totals would mark changes of +17.39% and +22.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 13.43% downward. Right now, Intrusion Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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