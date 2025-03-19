Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) ending at $1.19, denoting a +0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 21.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Intrusion Inc. to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 80.85%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.66 million, showing a 46.46% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.39 per share and a revenue of $7.5 million, demonstrating changes of +76.07% and +29.96%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Intrusion Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 45% higher within the past month. As of now, Intrusion Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

