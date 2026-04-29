Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) was down 1.87% at $0.77. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.92% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 20.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.09, reflecting a 18.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.03 million, up 14.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.38 per share and a revenue of $8.72 million, demonstrating changes of +17.39% and +22.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.64% lower within the past month. Right now, Intrusion Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.