Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) ended the recent trading session at $0.80, demonstrating a -6.87% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.89%.

The stock of company has fallen by 12.07% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intrusion Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.09, indicating a 18.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.03 million, reflecting a 14.41% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $8.72 million, which would represent changes of +17.39% and +22.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 20.64% decrease. Intrusion Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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