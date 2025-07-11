Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed at $2.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -9.52% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 6.94% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 5.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.09, indicating a 83.02% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.8 million, reflecting a 23.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

INTZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $7.65 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +77.91% and +32.56%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intrusion Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

