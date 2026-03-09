Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed the most recent trading day at $1.09, moving +2.83% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.83% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.38%.

The stock of company has risen by 15.22% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 24, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.09, indicating a 75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.06 million, up 22.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $7.67 million, which would represent changes of +74.85% and +32.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Intrusion Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

