Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) ended the recent trading session at $1.75, demonstrating a +1.74% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.82% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.1, reflecting a 71.43% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.91 million, reflecting a 27.33% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $7.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +76.69% and +34.03%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intrusion Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

