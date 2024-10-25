Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed at $0.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.22% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.42, signifying an 85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.58 million, up 7.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.87 per share and revenue of $6.3 million. These totals would mark changes of -228.07% and +12.28%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Intrusion Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

