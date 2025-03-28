Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) standing at $1.14, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.18, signifying an 80.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.66 million, indicating a 46.46% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $7.5 million, indicating changes of +76.07% and +29.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 45% upward. Intrusion Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, placing it within the top 9% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.