Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed the most recent trading day at $1.26, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 29, 2025. On that day, Intrusion Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 80.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.66 million, up 46.46% from the year-ago period.

INTZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $7.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +76.07% and +29.96%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intrusion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.