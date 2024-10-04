Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) standing at $0.87, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.81%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 21.62% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Intrusion Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.58 million, up 7.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.87 per share and revenue of $6.3 million, which would represent changes of -228.07% and +12.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Intrusion Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.