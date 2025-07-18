Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) was down 5.43% at $2.09. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.9% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 7.44%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.09, marking a 83.02% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 million, up 23.29% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $7.65 million, indicating changes of +77.91% and +32.56%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intrusion Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Intrusion Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

