Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed at $1.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Intrusion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.1, marking a 71.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.91 million, reflecting a 27.33% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.38 per share and a revenue of $7.74 million, demonstrating changes of +76.69% and +34.03%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.33% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Intrusion Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

