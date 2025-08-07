Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed at $1.60, marking a -2.44% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.

The company's stock has dropped by 28.7% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intrusion Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 12, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.09, reflecting a 83.02% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.8 million, showing a 23.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $7.65 million. These totals would mark changes of +77.91% and +32.56%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Intrusion Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Intrusion Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

