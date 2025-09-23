Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed at $1.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.33% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.88% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intrusion Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Intrusion Inc. to post earnings of -$0.1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.91 million, up 27.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $7.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +76.69% and +34.03%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Intrusion Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 50, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.