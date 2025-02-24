Intrusion Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Intrusion Inc. INTZ is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27, after the closing bell.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at 2.03 million, indicating an increase of 47.8% from a year ago.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 23 cents per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The company reported a loss of 9 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



INTZ’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 43%. Shares of the company have lost 68.3% in the past year against the Zacks Computer-Networking industry's growth of 30.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Shaping INTZ’s Q4 Performance

Increasing adoption of INTZ’s flagship cybersecurity solution — Intrusion Shield — is likely to have aided the company’s top-line performance in the fourth quarter. Driven by steady demand, it has expanded its market reach across the Philippines and the broader Asia Pacific area, contributing to a pipeline of opportunities expected to drive growth in the fourth quarter and into 2025 as well. INTZ is also operating potential POCs with major enterprises and expects them to convert into bookings in the fourth quarter and beyond.



Intrusion is continuously working to address the rapid technological advancements and evolving threats in the dynamic cybersecurity landscape. In December 2024, INTZ unveiled Shield Sentinel, a high-performance cybersecurity monitoring solution tailored for large enterprises and carriers. The company is also expanding artificial intelligence (AI) features in the Shield Command Hub to deliver near real-time analysis, reduce workloads and streamline usability.



Launched in November 2024, the Intrusion Shield Command Hub is embedded with innovative features that address the challenges of modern cybersecurity management. It provides near real-time updates on threats that have been mitigated — both inbound and outbound — geographic threat mapping and high-risk category analysis to enable administrators to rapidly evaluate their network's security.



The company's growing penetration into the government sector bodes well. In September 2024, INTZ was awarded a $2 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense, supporting the government’s enhanced cybersecurity efforts through its Shield and consulting services. Management anticipates the continued strength of the Intrusion Shield to enhance financial outcomes in the fourth quarter of 2024 and beyond.

Intrusion Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Intrusion Inc. price-eps-surprise | Intrusion Inc. Quote

However, heavy R&D investments to support new product developments are likely to weigh on its margins.

What Does Our Model Predict for INTZ?

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for INTZ this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



INTZ has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



TopBuild Corp. BLD has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank #3. BLD is set to release fourth quarter results on Feb. 25. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BLD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.08 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. Shares of BLD plunged 16.1% in the past year.



Dycom Industries, Inc. DY currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.97% and a Zacks Rank of 2. DY is set to release fourth quarter results on Feb. 26.



DY’s long-term earnings growth rate is 16.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 15.2%. Shares of DY soared 54.4% in the past year.



Pacira BioSciences, Inc. PCRX has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. PCRX is scheduled to release fourth quarter results on Feb. 27.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 86 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 3.4%. Shares of PCRX plunged 16.1% in the past year.





Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.