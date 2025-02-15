INTRUSION Earnings Preview: Recent $INTZ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INTRUSION ($INTZ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,065,500 and earnings of -$0.23 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $INTZ stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INTRUSION Insider Trading Activity

INTRUSION insiders have traded $INTZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIMBERLY PINSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 250 shares for an estimated $229

ANTHONY SCOTT (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 250 shares for an estimated $229

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INTRUSION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of INTRUSION stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.