INTZ

Intrusion director James Gero to retire from board

November 12, 2024 — 09:56 am EST

Intrusion (INTZ) announced that James Gero intends to retire from the Board of Directors effective November 20, 2024. Mr. Gero has served on Intrusion’s Board of Directors since October 27, 2003, and was the Chairman of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. Mr. Gero cited his desire to focus on other activities as the principal reason for his decision to retire from the Board of Directors. Effective upon Mr. Gero’s resignation, the size of the Company’s Board of Directors will be reduced from six to five until a replacement has been identified. Intrusion’s Board has commenced a search to identify and evaluate qualified candidates to be appointed to the Board of Directors.

