Intrum buys back $74 mln worth of its debt at discount

February 15, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Swedish debt collector Intrum INTRUM.ST said on Thursday it had bought back debt worth 68.8 million euros ($74.06 million) at a discount, amid a drive to bolster its balance sheet.

It bought back bonds set to mature in 2025 and 2027 at an 18% and 41.6% discount, respectively, to face value.

The transaction retires a small portion of Intrum's debt, around which investor concern is mounting, which stood at some 61 billion Swedish crowns ($5.84 billion) at the end of last year.

The price Intrum paid for the debt (51.3 million euros) was set via a so-called Dutch auction, after the company first announced the offer to buy back some of its senior securities last week.

($1 = 0.9289 euros)

($1 = 10.4441 Swedish crowns)

