Intron Technology Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 27, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Intron Technology Holdings Ltd. (HK:1760) has released an update.

Intron Technology Holdings Ltd. has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2024. Shareholders unanimously approved key decisions including the adoption of financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, director re-elections, and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Additionally, mandates for share allotment, repurchase, and issuance were granted, with over 94% support for extending these mandates.

