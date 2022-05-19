Introducing VettaFi: Solving Asset Managers’ Biggest Challenges, From Data and Insights to Indexing and Distribution

ETF Trends, ETF Database, Alerian, S-Network are all now part of VettaFi

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 – The asset management industry has a powerful new fintech partner as of today with the launch of VettaFi, the new collective brand powered by the industry veterans, tech enthusiasts, and data scientists from ETF Trends, ETF Database, Alerian, and S-Network Global Indexes.

[caption id="attachment_470549" align="alignleft" width="275"] Leland Clemons, CEO of VettaFi[/caption]

Under the VettaFi banner, this new entity will provide asset managers with the full range of services and solutions needed to create and scale successful fund lineups that form lasting brands and solve significant portfolio construction challenges for all types of investors.

“This is a very exciting day for all of us who are now part of VettaFi,” said Tom Lydon, Vice Chairman of VettaFi. “When we first embarked on the journey to create a new brand, we all agreed that our data-driven approach had to be built first and foremost around education for the end investor. Asset managers can better serve investors when investors have a better understanding of asset management. The work done by the teams behind ETF Trends, ETF Database, Alerian, and S-Network forms a strong educational core from which all our other efforts around indexing, distribution, consulting, and go-to-market strategizing will flow.”

“Our solution line is built for asset managers, yet our reach connects with millions of individual investors; therefore, we view VettaFi as a B-to-B business with B-to-C responsibilities,” added Leland Clemons, who has been recently appointed as CEO of VettaFi. “Our goal is better educated investors, better positioned asset managers, and better outcomes for all involved.”

VettaFi’s range of services makes the firm a one-stop resource for everything an asset manager needs to build a successful, differentiated business, including:

[caption id="attachment_468048" align="alignright" width="275"] Tom Lydon, Vice Chairman of VettaFi[/caption] Data & Analytics: Powered by best-in-class data, VettaFi’s research toolset provides real-time intelligence on more than 2,900 ETFs from 100+ managers, as well as marketplace demographics and segmentation, Advisor Data Insights, and more.

Indexing: More than 200 customers from around the world look to VettaFi for best-in-class benchmarks at competitive price points. VettaFi has $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes, which include ESG/SRI, energy infrastructure, thematic investments, factor-based strategies, and dozens of other solutions—including customized approaches.

More than 200 customers from around the world look to VettaFi for best-in-class benchmarks at competitive price points. VettaFi has $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes, which include ESG/SRI, energy infrastructure, thematic investments, factor-based strategies, and dozens of other solutions—including customized approaches. Thought Leadership: VettaFi produces independent and commissioned research; high-value insights on industry news, trends, and regulation; advisory councils; and commentary spanning the current landscape and the future of finance, featuring experts such as Todd Rosenbluth, Lara Crigger, Tom Lydon, Dave Nadig and Stacey Morris.

VettaFi produces independent and commissioned research; high-value insights on industry news, trends, and regulation; advisory councils; and commentary spanning the current landscape and the future of finance, featuring experts such as Todd Rosenbluth, Lara Crigger, Tom Lydon, Dave Nadig and Stacey Morris. Digital Distribution: VettaFi reaches tens of millions of investors annually, including more than 140,000 U.S.-based financial advisors and thousands of institutional investors. Data-driven messaging covers a range of approaches, from ads and social, to email, webcasts and beyond.

VettaFi reaches tens of millions of investors annually, including more than 140,000 U.S.-based financial advisors and thousands of institutional investors. Data-driven messaging covers a range of approaches, from ads and social, to email, webcasts and beyond. Investor Engagement: VettaFi builds connections among advisors, institutions, and self-directed investors through in-person and virtual events; CE-accredited educational opportunities; peer-to-peer networks; and other bespoke experiences.

VettaFi builds connections among advisors, institutions, and self-directed investors through in-person and virtual events; CE-accredited educational opportunities; peer-to-peer networks; and other bespoke experiences. Go-to-Market Consultation: VettaFi offers a range of services for both new and established asset managers that allows them to outsource or augment in-market execution, develop robust pre-launch and post-launch strategies, optimize tactics, and calculate ROI.

“Each of these areas is essential to the success of a fund family, but for too long they’ve been provided in a siloed manner rather than as a holistic set of solutions,” said Lydon. “With VettaFi, asset managers have, for the first time, the full range of services, from idea generation to go-to-market strategy, to ongoing marketing and distribution; all accessible through a single partner. And not just any partner: Our leadership team has been among the leading voices in the fund ecosystem for decades, forming a collective force unlike any this space has seen to date.”

“At VettaFi, our ‘what’ is unequivocally finance. Our ‘how’ is firmly rooted in technology. Whether it's our proprietary content management system and data warehouse, our industry-leading database, or our proprietary behavioral analytics, we are building a tech-first platform designed to help asset managers and investors succeed in the work-from-anywhere world,” continued Clemons. “As VettaFi, we aspire to be a singularly unique firm, designed to help our existing partners and new partners alike build the most successful fund lineups possible.”

More information on VettaFi can found here: vettafi.com/

About VettaFi

VettaFi LLC, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. Engaging millions of investors annually, VettaFi cultivates an industry-leading, data-driven platform, built to empower and educate the modern financial advisor and institutional investor.

In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit www.VettaFi.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.